Epic Cash Market Cap Reaches $4.54 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $17,637.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00023024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.00697028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00042887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,603,544 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

