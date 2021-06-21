ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Gap Up to $86.13

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.13, but opened at $88.77. ePlus shares last traded at $89.83, with a volume of 899 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

