Epstein & White Financial LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52.

