Epstein & White Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up 0.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,114,000 after buying an additional 363,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,198,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $138.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

