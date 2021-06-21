Epstein & White Financial LLC Buys New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. FS KKR Capital Corp. II accounts for approximately 0.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 8.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 939,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth $387,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSKR opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

