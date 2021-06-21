Epstein & White Financial LLC Invests $1.26 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. FS KKR Capital Corp. II makes up about 0.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSKR opened at $21.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

