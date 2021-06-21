Epstein & White Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE opened at $49.93 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

