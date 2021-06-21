Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 141 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 95.0% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 43.8% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 74.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,969 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $231.23 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.12. The company has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.36.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.