Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 3,735 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

