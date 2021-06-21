EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $19.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

