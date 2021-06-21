Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $910.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $850.00 to $910.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $822.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $739.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

