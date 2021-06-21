Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

