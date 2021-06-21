Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,787,000 after buying an additional 24,461,921 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,945,000 after buying an additional 18,493,473 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after buying an additional 17,017,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

EDU opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

