Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $170.49 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

