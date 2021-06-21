Ergoteles LLC Invests $409,000 in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM opened at $38.86 on Monday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

