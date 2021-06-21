Ergoteles LLC Invests $432,000 in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $5,262,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 82,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSSI opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.77. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

