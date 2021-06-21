Ergoteles LLC Invests $443,000 in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,628,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,191 shares of company stock worth $27,565,131 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV opened at $188.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.62. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $195.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

