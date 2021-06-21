Ergoteles LLC Takes $392,000 Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 376,784 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 512,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 718,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.42.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

