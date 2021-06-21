ESBC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26,728.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. ESBC has a market cap of $464,509.52 and $26,728.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,548,195 coins and its circulating supply is 28,268,861 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

