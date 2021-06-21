Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 25.6% This Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $42.39 or 0.00132459 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.93 billion and $1.89 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,914.00 or 0.05980740 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 168.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.