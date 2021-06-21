Ethic Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $199.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

