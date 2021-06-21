Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,790 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $159.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $162.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

