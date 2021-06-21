Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,965 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $98.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

