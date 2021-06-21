Ethic Inc. Buys 204 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $79.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.22. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

