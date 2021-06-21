Ethic Inc. Buys 2,089 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

