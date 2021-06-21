Ethic Inc. Buys 457 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCI. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,225,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,772,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after buying an additional 1,243,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,754,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,720,000 after buying an additional 811,430 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $51.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

