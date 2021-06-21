Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Invesco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Invesco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.49. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

