Evedo (EVED) Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00057648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.00698814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00042894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00081271 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

