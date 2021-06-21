Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $132.94. The company had a trading volume of 133,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,385. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $115.04 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $325.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

