Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $19.44 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

NYSE:UPS traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

