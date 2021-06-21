Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $89.19 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 1.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.06% of Unilever worth $89,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,431,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 27.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107,134 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 235.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.92. 24,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,788. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.38. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

