Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 130 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $46,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,991. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

