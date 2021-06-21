Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,270 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 5.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $320,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.32 on Monday, reaching $385.20. 25,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $295.40 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

