Everex (EVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.13 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and $208,559.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00022358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.28 or 0.00685044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080672 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

