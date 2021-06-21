EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to post sales of $102.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.97 million. EverQuote posted sales of $78.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $439.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

In related news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,203.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $546,742. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.06. 118,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $969.86 million, a PE ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.36.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

