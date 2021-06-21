EvidenZ Price Reaches $0.15 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $240,730.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.00672713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00079271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

