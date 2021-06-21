Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 423 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.