Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 123.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

