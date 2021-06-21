Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 1,256 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 235.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 326.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

UL stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

