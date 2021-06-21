Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,858,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of WBA opened at $50.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.