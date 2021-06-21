Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 1,116 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 275.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $93.01 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

