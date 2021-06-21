Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.