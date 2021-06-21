Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to “Outperform”

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WKCMF. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WKCMF opened at $150.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.55. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

