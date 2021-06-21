Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,549 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $60,911,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 32.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.67. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

