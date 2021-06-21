ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.01. ExlService has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,468.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

