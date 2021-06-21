ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.07

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.07 and last traded at $106.17, with a volume of 135062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $321,585.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,158 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

