F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

