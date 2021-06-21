Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $2,330,000.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:FICO traded up $3.97 on Monday, hitting $506.32. 187,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

