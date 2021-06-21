FantasyGold (FGC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. FantasyGold has a market cap of $48,099.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00056072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00130180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00174666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,533.20 or 1.00275305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.77 or 0.00803674 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

