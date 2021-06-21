Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,958 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Gamida Cell worth $37,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 429,860 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMDA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

